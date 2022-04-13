Located in the town's historic district, The Painted Dragonfly specializes in gifts and home décor. They are located in a two-story house built in 1932 by a local government official.
Co-owners, Lorna Soble and Susan Bickford, set out to create a unique shopping experience. “We started out selling paint and painting furniture,” Soble said. “Now, we see ourselves as a lifestyle store.”
They offer items for the kitchen, including gourmet foods and everyday use items. Dishes and glasses, suitable for the dining room, are also popular.
“We carry newborn baby clothing and games for older children.” Soble added, “Our product lines are always evolving. There’s always something new to inspire your own creativity.” — Len Serafino
