A solid start to the weekend is one where you begin at Garcia’s for margaritas. I love the restaurant’s family atmosphere as well — there are bites the kids will eat, but plenty of more adventurous options for the adults.
An old favorite is the Quesadilla Hawaiiana, which is filled with fresh sliced jalapeno, pineapple and cheese. I’m told the pineapple isn’t quite authentic, but it’s delicious nonetheless. — Amanda Haggard
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.