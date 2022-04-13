There’s no shortage of charming shops in downtown Franklin. But even when I’m not exactly sure what it is I’m looking for, I almost always find it at Avec Moi. Situated just across from the Franklin Theatre, this French-inspired shop offers a truly unique mix of new and vintage items – from glassware and tabletop design to women’s apparel, accessories and jewelry.
It’s also nice to find such a fun collection of men’s items, including gift books, novelty socks, ties and barware. Best of all, owner Bob Roethemeyer has assembled a wonderful team that’s eager to help with any questions or gift-giving needs you may have. — Amy Stumpfl
