The best way to see a movie in Williamson County is the biggest way possible, and the good folks at the AMC Thoroughbred 20 make that happen daily. The flagship movie theater in the county, the Thoroughbred 20 has one of the best theaters in the state, the Dolby Cinema, while also boasting a pretty solid IMAX screen (maybe not quite the real thing, but it'll do).
With recliner seats, a great staff that keeps the theater pretty spotless, plenty of refreshment options and ample parking, it remains one of the nicest theaters in the area and the best place for any Williamson County resident to get lost on the big screen. – Cory Woodroof
