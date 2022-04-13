Located by Americana Taphouse, Burger Dandy actually opened in 2021 as a “virtual” walk-up/delivery kitchen, but just recently renovated and opened its dining room. Now they’re serving up all-American classics – including tasty smash burgers, slaw dogs, crinkle-cut fries and old-fashioned milkshakes – in a fun, nostalgic atmosphere.
There are some unique “add-ons,” including Kool-aid pickles and Coca-Cola onions, and the signature chicken sandwich is delicious. Wrap things up with a fried pie or a spiked bourbon chocolate shake – I promise it’s worth the extra calories. — Amy Stumpfl
