Beyond storefronts like GameStop and the occasional arcade like Game Galaxy in Smyrna, the video game sector has offered very little in Middle Tennessee, as evidenced by Middle Tennessee State University students taking it upon themselves to organize MTSU eSports. But recent years have seen certain annual tournaments like Kumite in Tennessee, held in Lebanon, fueling the local eSports scene.
Now, one of the most lucrative and fastest-growing segments of the industry has finally arrived in Franklin: an e-sports venue. Belong Gaming Arenas represents a network of three such competitive gaming venues in the U.S. and another 27 in the United Kingdom. The other domestic locations are in Chicago, Ill.; Columbus, Ohio and Grapevine, Tex. The locale also aims to assemble an e-sports team: the Franklin Phantoms.
Insider Intelligence projects 29.6 million monthly e-sports viewers in the U.S. this year, which would demonstrate a steady increase of 8.5 million viewers since 2019. – Cedric Dent, Jr.
