In October 2021, a statue was unveiled on the Franklin town square that would be considered by many to be the most significant piece of public art in Williamson County. It depicts a United States Colored Troops soldier that was sculpted by Joe Howard, a Black artist from Ohio.
Through its intricate facial features, its rock-solid stance and its sure-handed grasp on a rifle, the statue commands attention from those who pass by it. A marker that stands adjacent to the sculpture tells the story of the formerly enslaved men who became USCT soldiers, and also brings perspective to what has become known as the Fuller Story. — John McBryde
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.