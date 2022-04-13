Whether you stick with a classic like steak frites (the frites are somehow better than the steak) or go for the Simpson's Farm beef bolognese (with delectable pappardelle pasta and shaved pecorino), Coal Town Public House has one of the most exciting menus and relaxing atmospheres in the county.
Part of Westhaven's shopping and dining district, Coal Town Public House is the more formal juncture of Coal Town's two-restaurant concept (they have a pizza joint next door), and if the pizza is anywhere near as good as the Public House, you might want to book a two-night stand. The house made focaccia (with creamy whipped truffle ricotta) will get your night started off right, and you can dive into the dinner menu, which is simple but varied. They've got plenty of beverage choices, and you're not too far from Sweethaven ice cream parlor for dessert (if Coal Town's menu doesn't do it, that is).
As far as new restaurants go in Williamson, Coal Town's got to take the cake. – Cory Woodroof
