Nolensville-based nonprofit Art Helps Cancer helps local cancer patients and their families with the day-to-day needs that can easily become overwhelming when diagnosed with or supporting someone with cancer.
Those needs include meal preparation, house cleaning, lawn care and transportation to and from treatments.
Art Helps Cancer began in 2013 after Chairperson Anna Hill was diagnosed with breast cancer and she and her husband saw the opportunity to assist others in need as she received support throughout Nolensville.
Their largest annual fundraiser, the Art From the Heart Silent Auction, not only raises money for the organization, but does so by sharing and celebrating art and artists. — Matt Masters
