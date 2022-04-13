When I was a student at Middle Tennessee State University back in the day, I would often find myself at the campus library. It’s where I would go when I needed to get out of the dorm room or later away from the apartment. I would go to the library to “get right with it,” a phrase meant to anchor down and get work done without any distractions.
That place is now the Williamson County Public Library on Columbia Pike in Franklin. There are plenty of options for to siting — either in little alcoves or out in the open — where you’re practically lulled into a steady concentration on what needs to get done. — John McBryde
