Were it not for the signs at the edge of the front yard or on the wall at the front door, one might never know the white clapboard house on Old Hillsboro Road was the site of some of the best country eatin’ in all of Williamson County. Those who do know about Barbara’s Home Cookin’ in the Grassland area consider themselves blessed.
Sure, the house could use some sprucing up and the lawn furniture could be a little less, well, eclectic, but the food will make you think of Granny’s cooking. Barbara’s first opened in 1997, and in an ever-changing Franklin, it remains an anchor. — John McBryde
