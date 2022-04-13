If you have any children under 5 years old, you know to just what lengths you’ll go to keep them occupied. I love the Tinkerbell playground at Pinkerton Park because one huge section is fenced all the way around with one small entrance to come in and out.
It allows the littles to explore while parents can still keep an eye out — and on that note, there’s plenty of seating for exhausted parents. There’s also a great sandpit outside the fenced section, a good enough distance from the parking that the sand can all shake loose before you’re to your vehicle. — Amanda Haggard
