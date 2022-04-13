Amico's New York Pizza isn't kidding when it promotes the Big Apple in its name. In fact, you could book a flight, fly all the way up to the city that never sleeps and scrounge around for an authentic New Yorker slice and probably not find one that's quite as delicious as what Amico's has to offer.
Start the night off right with one of their delicious garlic knots and peruse a menu that's got any number of slice combinations. The Fresh Tomato Sauce Pizza is the best in show, but we wouldn't blame you if you went with the Hawaiian Style or the Meat Lover. There isn't a bad pie in the bunch. If you really want a taste of an authentic New York slice, don't call your travel agent. Just drive out to Nolensville and get the real deal. – Cory Woodroof
