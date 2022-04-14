Yes, men, it's okay to admit it. We love getting pedicures too. The Nail Bar in Cool Springs is the best place in the county to go treat yourself to a relaxing day getting those hands and feet taken care of.
The attentive staff will let you get cozy in one of the big chairs and begin the process of making those nails look spotless. My favorite moment in the whole process is when they bring you a Coke to drink at request right before your appointment begins, which before my first pedicure, I didn't think such wonders existed in this world. The Nail Bar proved me wrong, making it one of my favorite spots for an afternoon of relaxation. – Cory Woodroof
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.