What Page football coach Charles Rathbone accomplished last fall can't be understated.
He took the Patriots football team to its first state title game in the school's history, but it's been a long time coming for the foundation the coach has laid for the program out in Rudderville. Page is perhaps had its best stretch ever since Rathbone took over the program, and his Patriots have turned into one of the toughest outs in Williamson County on Friday nights.
He's also doubling as the girls flag football coach this spring, adding to his impressive resume with the school. For raising Page up to be one of the most consistently good football programs in one of the most competitive counties in the state, Rathbone is our pick for the best coach in the last year. – Cory Woodroof
