Nolensville's girls volleyball team didn't let a jump up to a new classification keep it from a state title hat trick.
The Lady Knights won the Class AAA state title last fall, its third in a row, in its first year in AAA, mind you. Typically, that's where longtime county volleyball powerhouse Brentwood has fared.
“There are plenty of good double-A teams, but I think it’s the number of triple-A teams that every night out you’ve got to step up and be ready,” head coach Brett Young told our Chip Cirillo last fall. “Really our entire postseason run when you look at who we had to go through, in the district tournament, you get Brentwood, the eight-time (defending) state champ and you’re in an elimination game with them in the first round. That’s almost unheard of.”
It didn't stop Nolensville from making history and etching its honor in being the area's best preps team this school year. – Cory Woodroof
