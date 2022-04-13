Sitting District 65 State Representative Sam Whitson (R) has been a popular elected official since he won his first race for his current position in 2016.
Prior to his entrance into politics, Col. Whitson served in the United States Army from 1976-2002, and has since worked on a variety of legislative efforts, including his first bill which saw the creation of a cooperative mechatronics program between Fairview High School and Columbia State.
Whitson calls his years of service both locally and nationally, the “honor of my life.”
Whitson can often be seen around Williamson County at various community and political events, or just walking around Franklin, his popularity and respect for him among the greater Williamson County community is clear. — Matt Masters
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.