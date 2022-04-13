While we've got Amico's New York Pizza slotted in as our Best Pizza, it's the kind of place where the pizza is only the start.
If you're an Amico's regular like my wife and I are, you know the menu is one of the best bets for Italian around. We're partial to the Penne a la Vodka, but you can't go wrong with a Stromboli, the chicken parm, the Brooklyn salad (Caesar's finest), any of the pizzas (of course), the garlic knots, really anything on the menu. We're not saying you should try to eat the napkin, but we've not run into anything at Amico's that hasn't been otherworldly tasty.
There's no reason to get fancy with this year's Best Williamson County Restaurant. Amico's has been around for a while now, but it remains a consistently excellent, frequently popular dining hub in Nolensville and, yes, does have better pizza than anything my wife and I sought out on our most recent trip to New York. As far as food goes in the county, Amico's is hard to beat. It's just that good. – Cory Woodroof
