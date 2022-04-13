I love to check two things off a list at once. And at the Franklin Makers Market Holiday Edition, I got to bundle getting my kiddo’s photo with Santa while shopping for gifts for the family and getting some snacks for myself (yes, that counts.)
The Santa was legit — none of that fake beard stuff — and there were more than 50 vendors with everything from tapestries to dog bow ties. Parking was easy and, friends, there was ice cream. — Amanda Haggard
