The Smucker family opened Smucker Farms in Nolensville in 2012. They sell outdoor furniture and storage sheds, offering a wide variety of sheds of all sizes with many color options.
The storage sheds are customized too, allowing customers many options. They are a family run business, focused on providing top quality products for their customers.
According to Gideon Smucker, “Our sheds come with lots of options. We try to help our customers get what they really need. Sheds can be split to provide storage and be a chicken coop. Sheds can be climate controlled, including insulated doors and double pane windows.”
The family is very interested in Nolensville, and they support many worthy causes. — Len Serafino
