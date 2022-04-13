I'll never forget the first-time I worked with Carl Edmondson, Jr. as a Williamson Home Page sports photographer. I was in a bind needing a set of photos of a state basketball game during the 2019 tournaments, and I started looking around for local photographers who might've been at the game. I stumbled upon Edmondson Jr.'s website and gave him a call. I had a great gallery of photos within the day, and started one of the best working relationships I've ever had with a freelancer.
He's Mr. Reliable for the Home Pages. Carl always shoots the game with spark, focus and talent. He never misses a key moment, always gets you the full scope of the game with a detailed gallery and never misses a deadline. His photography is vibrant and tells a story in and of itself. He can shoot anything you throw at him, and will be ready for you at the drop of a hat to go shoot any sporting event in the area (and, if you need, anything else). He's a great photographer and a valued member of our Home Page team. Our sports coverage wouldn't be what it is without Carl's eye. – Cory Woodroof
