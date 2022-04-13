Sportswriter Charlie Bateman is here, there and everywhere. On one night, you might find Bateman soaking in a heated rivalry game at Brentwood. On another, he might be out in Murfreesboro covering a state volleyball match. Maybe he'll be out at Page covering girls flag football, or at Ravenwood's gym for the second part of a basketball double-header.
Whether it's baseball, softball, soccer or football, or any sport you could think of, Bateman is going to be there, and he's going to let you know what's what with what went down with the game and what the key players took away from the action. Bateman is a longtime Home Page sportswriter, and we're lucky to have him out there for us to cover the wide array of sports in the county. He's our secret weapon for our sports coverage, though he's hardly a secret with as many games as he'll cover for us in any given sports season. His writing is detailed, engaging and to-the-point, and we're lucky to have him. – Cory Woodroof
