Let’s face it – sometimes we all need a hand in the kitchen. But when things get hectic, this family-owned gourmet shop has got you covered.
Perhaps best known for its yummy chicken salad (excellent on cranberry pecan bread) and pimento cheese (I like it grilled on jalapeño bread), Simply Living Life offers a great selection of salads, sandwiches, soups, casseroles, desserts and more.
You can grab a quick lunch or pick up a tasty entree (such as Poppyseed Chicken Casserole or Tuscan Pasta) to pop in the oven for dinner. Perfect for home, they’re also a nice way to help out new parents or a sick neighbor. — Amy Stumpfl
