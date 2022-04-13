I discovered Sweetwaters Coffee & Tea while looking for a gift for a tea lover in my life. It was such a pleasant surprise. While picking up a mug, gift card and loose tea for my friend, I grabbed a ginger lemon tea and some macarons.
It’s a little out of the way if you’re not near Lenox Village, but worth the drive over if you’re not. There’s also ample parking, which makes it easy to pop in and out for a sweet treat and some tea. — Amanda Haggard
