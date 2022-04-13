Whether you’re looking to create a unique gift basket, stuff a few stockings or just pick up a special treat for yourself, this little shop at the Factory offers a wide range of Tennessee-made artisan and specialty items – from candy and cocktail mixers to soaps, skincare and candles, and even hand-screened textiles.
Husband-and-wife team Ilex and Sarah Pounders started Made in TN in 2016 as an online retail shop, designed to promote Tennessee makers and creators. Today, they have two brick-and-mortar shops, and plenty of loyal customers. — Amy Stumpfl
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.