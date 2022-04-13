Nolensville’s Amish Country Market at The Feedmill has everything to fill your belly, with that unique small-town touch that makes Nolensville special.
The store has a variety of goods from their famous chicken salad and pimento cheese to a variety of sweets and pies, jellies, popcorn and local handmade pottery.
They also provide a variety of homegoods, and, of course, a deli, which every small-town store needs. — Matt Masters
