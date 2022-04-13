The good folks at Crossroads Pet Professionals always will have your pooch or kitty first in mind whenever you make a visit. For our dog Cooper, it might be an eye infection that's producing more "eye boogies" than normal, a strange bump on his leg or a stomach malady that makes crate time a little more, shall we say, precarious. Let's just say it's nice to have a wonderful vet's office nearby, especially for that last one.
The attentive team at Crossroads has offered quick, sensical solutions for our Coop, and you can tell he's always happy to stop by for a visit. Even if it's just getting a quick nail clipping or a medicine refill, the friendly front desk will always have you right to your room or have your new meds to you in no time. The doctors and nurses are always informative, empathetic and won't leave you waiting. If your fur baby is as precious to you as ours is, they won't find better care than at Crossroads in Williamson County. – Cory Woodroof
