Since opening its doors in 2002, Act Too Players has established itself as the area’s premiere youth arts program. Kids can choose from acting, vocal and dance classes, along with full production classes – offering them the opportunity to perform at the beautiful Franklin Theatre.
Summer programming includes a great mix of weeklong day camps, mini-sessions and full production summer intensives.
All classes are taught by experienced theater professionals, and owner/theatre arts director Sondra Morton maintains a welcoming – and truly empowering –atmosphere, ensuring that students not only grow as performers, but also as individuals. — Amy Stumpfl
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.