Both Christ Presbyterian Academy basketball teams got wins Monday at the Beech Christmas Tournament.
The Lady Lions defeated Pearl Cohn 60-35, while the Lions topped Whites Creek 87-47.
Above are photos from Carl Edmondson, Jr.
