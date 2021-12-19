Firing on all cylinders and executing their game plan, the Ravenwood Raptors (6-3) surged ahead to win 64-43 in a difficult shooting night for Franklin (7-3) Friday night.
“A win over Franklin is always significant,” said Ravenwood head coach Patrick Whitlock. “I was glad we shot the ball better and played a good game for thirty two minutes.”
“It means a lot,” said senior Matthew Williams. “Franklin has always been a good opponent, especially last year beating us in the region championship.”
“Ravenwood did a good job getting out to a big lead,” said Franklin head coach Jason Tigert. “They were able to spread us out, attack the basket and make inside out threes. They played outstanding.”
In the first quarter, Ravenwood started out strong with three pointers and layups by Williams, senior Lee Mollette, senior Andrew Lamuno and senior Jake Mulder to grab the advantage 19-8.
The Raptors held on at halftime with contributions from Williams, Mollette, Lamuno, senior DJ Starr and sophomore Evan Gainer to maintain the lead 33-26.
In the third quarter, Ravenwood’s offensive clinic continued from behind the arc and in the paint with baskets by Starr, Mollette, Williams and Lamuno to stretch the advantage to 45-33. The defense frustrated Franklin shooters as the Admirals had trouble getting shots to fall.
The Raptors sealed the deal in the fourth quarter knocking down points in the paint, long range shots and free throws by Starr, Mollette, Lamuno, Williams, senior Cameron Pack, junior Brent Shelby, senior Malcolm Hamilton and junior Myles Hallett. Franklin continued to come up empty at the basket, as it could not seem to gain momentum for a comeback. Ravenwood closed out the win 64-43.
Ravenwood held Franklin to 43 points on the night.
“It was an outstanding buy-in to the scouting report,” said Coach Whitlock. “Everyone did their job. We caught them on the right night and were disciplined in how we defended.”
“Defense is our thing,” said Williams. “When we stop them on defense, it helps our offense get going.”
Franklin’s leading scorers were senior Tom Fortner with 17 points and junior Jack Medalie with 10 points.
“Tom is just going to battle,” said Coach Tigert. “He made shots and rebounded the basketball. I am happy with his effort.”
Ravenwood had three players in double figures: Williams with 16 points, Mollette with 13 points and Lamuno with 10 points.
“We got the ball moving,” said Williams. “Our whole team can score and is really hard to guard.”
“We have six or seven guys that can come out and score,” said Coach Whitlock. “Tonight was just their night.”
Ravenwood will travel to Lipscomb Academy for tournament play starting next Monday against Cookeville.
“I want to continue to improve and get some more guys in rotation,” said Coach Whitlock.
Franklin will travel to Riverdale to play on Monday and then face Station Camp and Oakland later in the week.
“I hope we will be able to respond and get better defensively,” said Coach Tigert. “It will be a good three days for us.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.