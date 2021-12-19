A late surge by the Ravenwood Lady Raptors (5-3), produced a satisfying home court win against the Franklin Lady Admirals (6-4) Friday night, 53-44.
“It was good that we got the win,” said Ravenwood head coach Andrew James. “Franklin played really well and executed their game plan. We are a young team and have some things we want to shore up as we move on.”
“It was good to get this win tonight,” said Ravenwood senior Reghan Grimes. “They are a fast team. This game is preparing us well for when we get into district play.”
“I am proud of their effort,” said Franklin head coach Jay Johnson. “One of the things we have been focusing on in practice this week is having a little bit more 'get after it.' We really battled tonight.”
In the first quarter, Ravenwood held a slight lead 16-13, as the dynamic duo of Grimes and junior Elizabeth Flynn hit clutch baskets to grab the advantage in the frame.
The Lady Raptors were able to increase their margin in the second quarter with jumpers and three pointers by Flynn, Grimes and sophomores Natalie Prestegaard and Emma Rayl to go into the break up 32-20.
In the third quarter, Ravenwood was able to mix up their shots with long range baskets and points in the paint by Grimes, Flynn and junior Catalina Garay to lead in the frame 41-31.
Ravenwood had to fight hard as the Lady Admirals cut their lead to six late in the fourth quarter with shots from downtown by senior Jean Costello and senior Charlotte Roberson. The Lady Raptors were able to pull away late with a mixture of three pointers, jumpers, and free throws by Grimes, Flynn, Rayl, Prestegaard senior Katelyn Johnson, and senior Clare Novak to seal the victory, 53-44.
“We have a young team, so when we get a big lead, the other team can cut it down because we are not taking the best shots,” said Grimes. “Overall this is a learning experience. As the season goes on, we will be able to finish out games better than we are now.”
Franklin’s leading scorers were Charlotte Roberson with 16 points and Jean Costello with 15 points.
“Jean has been our big 3-point threat most of the year,” said Coach Johnson. “She knocked down some shots tonight. Charlotte was great in the paint with offensive rebounds, slashing to the basket and 3-point plays.”
The Lady Raptors point leaders were Grimes with 19 and Flynn with 11.
“Elizabeth Flynn plays hard and is all over the place,” said Coach James. “She makes those big time plays for us. Reghan can make plays when we need her to and is a sure thing. She is the leader of our team, and she played well.”
“They had a girl on me at all times,” said Grimes. “I am used to teams pressuring me or using a box and one (defense). It is tough, but I like getting to work around and seeing things like that.”
Ravenwood will play in a tournament at Lipscomb Academy next Monday, while Franklin has tourney play ahead.
“I want to see us build on what we did tonight,” said Coach Johnson. “We want to keep playing hard and not take a step back.”
“These tournament games are going to be great competition for us,” said Grimes. “I am excited to see how we compete and put up a good fight.”
“I want us to continue to grow,” said Coach James. “We are young and have a lot to learn.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.