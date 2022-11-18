So much for opening-night jitters.
Summit’s Quinn Johnston appeared to be relaxed, judging by her 27-point night in a season-opening win over Hickman County on Tuesday.
All the guard’s points came via nine 3-pointers.
“The more I shoot, the more comfortable I feel and so I just kept going,” Johnston said at the Williamson County Sports Conference Basketball Media Day on Wednesday night. “Sometimes I get a little discouraged, but I just knew I had to keep shooting. That’s my job on this team, to shoot and be a leader for those girls.”
The 5-foot-3 junior hit 9 of 18 from beyond the arc.
Her previous career high was seven 3-pointers in a February win over Franklin.
“But the thing about Quinn is if she is not on, she can produce other ways,” Summit assistant coach Jessica Edwards said. “She can drive, she can offensive rebound, she doesn’t turn over the ball, so there is so much to her as a player when she’s not hitting, which doesn’t happen often.”
Summit has a young team coming off a 16-14 season that ended in the Region 6-AAAA semifinals.
The Summit boys are also young with 6-4 wing Alex Pollard being the only senior for the Spartans, who are trying to rebound from last year’s 9-21 record.
“We need a lot of leadership from him,” Spartans coach Jim Fey said. “Our district and region are really tough, and we’re out there trying to build something that’s going to last.”
Junior guard Kade Lenfestey should be a sparkplug for the Spartans.
Centennial
The Cougars boast one of Williamson County’s top players in Dominic Reed, the District 11-AAAA MVP last year.
The 6-2 junior forward averaged about 16 points and 7.5 rebounds last season.
“Last night we played our first game and he was 2 of 2 from 3(-point range), so he’s added another tool to the toolbox that will make him that much more difficult to guard,” Cougars coach Jeremy Moore said. “To do what he did as a sophomore in a tough district -- I’ve never had a kid, as a sophomore, play that consistent. He played in the region quarterfinals with a broken foot.”
Reed has found a way to remain motivated for this season.
“Well, me personally, it was at the WillCo Awards whenever I didn’t win,” Reed said. “That right there, and losing in the districts, keeps me going every day and keeps wanting me to get better to help our team win a championship in district and region.”
Reed will try to help Centennial improve upon last year’s 14-11 record.
Centennial’s girls are rebuilding after a 9-19 season under first-year coach Bruce Hamilton, who went 340-156 at Austin (Ala.) the previous 16 seasons.
“I think the most important thing is I have to be patient and demanding with this group,” Hamilton said. “I think we feel like we’re getting better and it’s going to be a long season. We’ve got a good nucleus.”
Page
Page’s girls enjoyed the best postseason run of any team in the county, making it to the Class AAA semifinals last season.
First-year coach Randy Coffman inherits a team that went 31-4, including a state semifinal loss to Jackson South Side.
Coffman has 577 career wins and three state titles after previous stops at Lakeway Christian Academy, Riverdale and Dyersburg
“We’ve got 20 kids in the program and 15 of those are freshmen and sophomores,” Coffman said. “We’re just going to grow as we go. We’ve got as good a freshman class as I’ve had in my 30 years of coaching.”
His Twitter handle is threesandd, so the Lady Patriots will continue to emphasize 3-pointers.
“We want the 3s from the corner,” Page guard Braley Bushman said. “We’ve been in the weight room this year so we’re going to be bigger and faster.”
Page’s boys have a young team with nine sophomores after going to a Class AAA Sectional last season, finishing with a 16-15 record.
“These guys understand the level we had last year and they understand that’s our goal every year,” Patriots coach Jared Street said. “Everyone is trying to get to Murfreesboro.”
Ravenwood
Ravenwood’s boys and girls both made it to the Class AAAA Sectional last season.
The boys lost all five starters and eight seniors from last year’s 23-11 team, whose season ended with a loss to Beech.
“Our schedule is brutal,” Raptors coach Patrick Whitlock said. “We’ve got a lot of name brands on our schedule early. Our expectation is to make a run and see what happens.”
After going 23-10 last year, the Lady Raptors are capable of making another deep run.
“Everyone knows we lost a stud in Reghan Grimes,” Ravenwood coach Andrew James said. “We’re going to look different, but I don’t think we view ourselves as rebuilding or anything like that. We have a lot of girls returning.”
Independence
Jett Montgomery leads the way for the Independence boys, who made it to the Class AAAA Sectional last season.
The 6-foot junior guard already owns the school career records for 3-pointers (130) and free throw percentage (79.2%).
“We bring a lot of kids back from last year’s team,” Eagles coach Mark Wilkins said. “We know that there’s a lot of eyeballs on us and how we’re going to perform, so we’re just kind of embracing that elephant in the room at the very beginning.”
Wilkins is hoping Indy can make another deep run after finishing 25-9 in his second season after a loss to Lebanon in the 2022 sectional.
Montgomery, the Williamson County Boys Basketball Player of the Year, averaged 22.4 points per game last year.
Girls coach Tony Hill, who enjoyed great success at Centennial, is hoping for more of the same with Indy after the Lady Eagles went 10-20 last year.
“I think continuity is so important when you’re trying to build a program, and I’m here to stay,” Hill said. “I love Independence.”
Franklin
Franklin, which went 25-8 last year, has two seniors and three juniors on its boys roster.
“We’re a very young team, but that might be a little misleading,” Admirals coach Jason Tigert said. “They got a ton of minutes this summer. We feel like we’re a little bit more mature than what that would look like on paper.”
First-year girls coach Rachel Hawn is in rebuilding mode after inheriting a 17-13 team with two seniors.
“I’m hoping to start to build that culture,” Hawn said. “Our theme for today in practice was, ‘Don’t settle to be average.’ It’s not going to come overnight.”
Fairview
Fairview’s boys have finished one win short of the state tournament twice in the last five years, including last year when the Yellow Jackets (23-8) lost to Milan in a Class AA Sectional.
“Our expectation at Fairview is always to go to state,” Yellow Jackets head coach Trey McCoy said. “I mean, that’s what we’re trying to get to. We’ve had two chances to bust through and fell short two times, but we’re hoping the third time is the charm.”
A loss to Stratford in a 2018 sectional prevented the Yellow Jackets from going to Murfreesboro.
Fairview’s girls are trying to bounce back from last year’s 9-21 season.
“We’ve got a very young group with four juniors, four sophomores and four freshmen, and we’re just going to go as far as we can,” Fairview coach Wayne McGowan said.
Brentwood
Brentwood’s boys will rely on their defense again this season after going 16-11 last year.
“We came in last year with kind of a different style, especially defensively, and really pushed our guys to buy into that toughness,” second-year coach Troy Bond said. “We’ve got the motto, Bring the Havoc, that we’re starting to see our guys take a hold of and (take) ownership in.”
Daniel Cochran, a 6-8 junior forward who averaged 18 points and nine rebounds per game last season, figures to play a major role for the Bruins.
Girls coach Marcel Williams isn’t sure what to expect from the Lady Bruins after last year’s 21-10 season ended with a 50-49 loss to archrival Ravenwood in the Region 6-AAAA semifinals.
“Last year, I thought we would make it to substate, but this year I have no idea,” Williams said. “We’ve got a lot of young girls and I just want to see growth.”
Nolensville
Emily Hunter is a big reason why Nolensville should be much improved this season.
The 6-6 junior center debuted with 20 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks in a season-opening win over Shelbyville on Tuesday night.
Trevecca has shown some interest in her.
“I think we can do some special things this year, but I’m not going to get in front of myself and make a prediction,” said Nolensville coach Chris Ladd, whose team went 9-17 last year. “Hopefully, we’ll compete for the top three spots in the district.”
Drew Giudice is the fourth coach in five seasons for Nolensville’s boys.
He’s the third coach for senior guard Charles Winfrey.
“I mean, it’s just a whole bunch of different systems for each coach, but I feel like with coach Giudice and all the coaches I’ve had it’s easy to buy in when you see the end result,” Winfrey said. “We know the path we’re heading on this season and we’re trying to change, so I’m just locking in.”
Nolensville lost its last 13 games en route to an 8-19 record last year before ending the skid in a season-opening win over Shelbyville on Tuesday night.
“I know we have some really good teams in this district (12-AAAA), but I haven’t had to face them yet on a night-in, night-out basis, so I really get to just focus on us and improving each day and implementing what we’re trying to become,” Giudice said. “In terms of expectations, (it’s) a blank slate.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.