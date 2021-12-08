The wait is finally over.
Here are your 2021 Williamson County Football Awards, chosen by Home Page Assistant Editor Cory Woodroof and informed by the stellar play of countless Williamson County football players.
WillCo Football Players of the Year: Destin & Keaten Wade, Summit
What's left to say about the Wade twins?
The dynamic duo only finished a season once without a state berth -- their freshman year -- and brought home Summit's first-ever state title in 2019.
In 2020, they stepped up a classification and completed an undefeated regular season, getting close to beating the best team in the state, Oakland, in the 6A finals.
Destin and Keaten are generational talents for Williamson County, two of the best-ever football players to ever come from the area. They're the best in Summit's history for certain. The legend of the Wade twins will continue at Kentucky, but for now, the twins share our Player of the Year honors.
Offensive Player of the Year: QB Cade McNamara, Page
McNamara, the Colorado State commit, was electric for Page, leading perhaps the school's best-ever offense to its first state title game. He threw for 442 yards and seven touchdowns in the team's historic semifinals win over Henry County. He's been the best quarterback in the county this season not named Destin Wade; for that, he's our Offensive Player of the Year.
Defensive Player of the Year: LB Langston Patterson, CPA
Patterson was a tone-setter for CPA on defense and committed to Vanderbilt to play at the second-level. He was also one of the better running backs in the county this year, but for his stellar defensive play, he's our defensive player of the year.
Unsung Hero of the Year: Colin Hurd, Page
Hurd stepped into a vital role for the Patriots early in the season when quarterback Jake McNamara went down with injury and kept the Patriots afloat during the early goings. He also forced the fumble that gave Page its chance to get past Henry County to make its first-ever state game.
For those things alone and great play on the Pats defense, he is our first-ever Unsung Hero of the Year.
Coaches of the Year:
- Charles Rathbone, Page
- Clint Finch, Brentwood
Coach Rathbone has rebuilt the Page football program into a perennial contender, leading the team to its first-ever state appearance
Coach Finch helped get Brentwood back from a rocky 1-4 start and send the Bruins into the playoffs in the first year after Ron Crawford's departure.
For those accomplishments, Rathbone and Finch are our Coaches of the Year.
Team of the Year: Lipscomb Academy Mustangs
The Mustangs were virtually unstoppable for most of the 2021 season, and it showed in the way it trounced its region opponents and for winning the state title a year after losing it to rival CPA.
Lipscomb Academy was the best football team in the area this season, and for that, it is our Team of the Year.
Legacy Award: Independence coach Scott Blade
Our legacy award goes to Scott Blade, the longtime Independence football coach who stepped away from his role in 2021.
The coach went 9-4 (5-1) in his first season with Independence and posted a 74-37 overall record and a 37-14 region record with the school.
Blade's best team with Indy was in 2015, when the Eagles went undefeated and won the 5A state title. Future NFL player Rashaan Gaulden and former Nebraska quarterback Andrew Bunch were on that team. They followed that up with a second-place finish in 2016 in 5A before moving up to 6A competition.
Known for his famous route tree offense, Blade has overseen recent college football players like wideout T.J. Sheffield (Purdue), defensive back Chayce Bishop (Ball State), defensive end Chace Robertson (Princeton) and wideout Jaxson Campbell (Navy).
His legacy in Eagles sports history is cemented; congratulations, Coach Blade, and happy trails!
All-WillCo Team
Each team has anywhere from three to five representatives unless there is a tie at the school.
Quarterback
- Summit QB Destin Wade
- Ravenwood QB Chris Parson
- Page QB Jake McNamara
- Lipscomb Academy QB Luther Richesson
- Brentwood QB Davis White
Running Back
- BGA RB Sean Williams
- Lipscomb Academy RBs Alex Broome & Maureice Sherrill
- Brentwood RB Scott Collins
- Fairview RB Layden Grant
- Nolensville RB Samson Johnson
Wide Receiver
- Independence WR Jack Rummel
- Page WRs Max Collins & Michael Meyer
- CPA WR London Humphreys
- Summit WR Brady Pierce
- Ravenwood WR Lee Molette
Tight Ends
- Brentwood TE Aaron Walton
- Lipscomb Academy TE Sam Roush
- Independence TE Ty Lockwood
- Brentwood Academy TE DJ Senter
- CPA TEs Reid Williford & Bo Burklow
Offensive Linemen
- Page OL Owen Sacks
- Summit OL Cooper Koch
- FRA OL Josiah Jackson
- Ravenwood OL Carter Miller
- Franklin OL Fisher Anderson
Defensive Linemen
- Summit DL Maddox Reed
- Centennial DL Jeremiah Scruggs
- CPA DL Colin Stewart
- Brentwood Academy DL Hank Weber
- BGA DL Zion Morris
Linebackers
- Summit LBs Keaten Wade & Finley Jameson
- Ravenwood LB Andrew Dudas
- CPA LB Langston Patterson
- Father Ryan LB Drake Carlson
- Brentwood Academy LB Reggie Reed
Defensive Backs
- Ravenwood DB Myles Pollard
- BGA DB Sean Williams
- Brentwood Academy DB Kaleb Lyons
- Lipscomb Academy DB Kaleb Beasley & Jaden Lyles
- CPA DB Reid Williford
Special Teams
- Brentwood Academy kicker George Laster
- Independence kicker Sam Henke
- BGA long snapper Xavier Hylton
This subjective list is only representative of one person's thoughts and is not fully reflective of the wonderful play of athletes across the county. For questions/comments, email [email protected]. We will not make additions to our list at this time unless a special circumstance arises.
