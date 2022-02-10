After two years as an assistant high school football coach, Zach Mettenberger is going back to the SEC.
Mettenberger, who originally attended the University of Georgia before transferring to LSU, was hired as by the University of Alabama as a football analyst. On3’s Matt Zenitz first reported the news.
The 30-year-old former Titans is already listed on the Alabama football staff directory.
Mettenberger spent the 2020 season as the offensive coordinator of Hillsboro High School before moving to an offensive assistant role at Father Ryan.
At LSU, Mettenberger spent two seasons as the Tigers’ starter, throwing for 5,783 yards, 35 touchdowns and 15 interceptions while completing 61.8 percent of his passes from 2011-2013. He led LSU to a 10-3 record in 2012, a 9-3 record the following year, and became the first quarterback in school history to throw for 2,500 yards in back-to-back years.
Drafted by the Titans in the sixth round of the 2015 NFL Draft, Mettenberger threw for 2,347 yards, 12 touchdowns and 14 interceptions while completing 60.3 percent of his passes in 14 games over two seasons.
Tennessee released his in 2016 and he then had stints with the Chargers and Pittsburgh Steelers before landing with the Memphis Express in the now-defunct Alliance of American Football league. Mettenberger earned his first win as a professional quarterback — also the first-ever AAF win for Memphis — in a 26-23 victory over the San Diego Fleet.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.