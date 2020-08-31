When Austin Peay freshman running back C.J. Evans took an opening handoff and dashed 75 yards for a touchdown on the first play from scrimmage against Central Arkansas in the Guardian FCS Kickoff Classic on Saturday, it appeared it was going to be the Governors’ night.
And when APSU quarterback and former Brentwood Academy alum Jeremiah Oatsvall, finished with 181 yards and a touchdown on 14 of 31 passing, dove in for a 1-yard touchdown to put the Govs up 17-16 with 1:40 left in the fourth quarter, it seemed like a virtual certainty.
However, Central Arkansas QB Breylin Smith led a six-play, 78-yard drive in 1:06 that ended with the eventual game-winning 10-yard touchdown pass to Lujuan Winningham that sent the Govs home empty handed.
“I’m really proud of Jeremiah Oatsvall,” APSU coach Marquase Lovings told reporters after the game. “[I] cannot wait for him to rally this team around him so he can be the leader we need going forward.”
The heartbreaking loss seemed to somehow set an appropriate tone for what will be a strange 2020 season. Austin Peay was the only game in town, playing in the FCS Kickoff as the first college football game of the 2020 season — in primetime — on a national stage (ESPN) for the first time.
But Saturday’s conditions will be the new normal for the Govs, who play a three-game, non-conference fall schedule. There were only 2,000 socially distanced fans in the 25,000-seat Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama. APSU was without its marching band and FCS All-American wide receiver DeAngelo Wilson — the latter situation on which AD Gerald Harrison declined to comment.
Although they didn’t leave Alabama with their desired outcome, given the uncertainty surrounding the college football season, Saturday could presumably be considered a win for APSU.
“Tough one tonight,” Oatsvall tweeted after the game. “Thanks for all the support from the fans and people watching from home. Proud of how our guys never gave up!”
Although, the three non-conference games the Govs will play this fall won’t count toward the defense of their 2019 Ohio Valley Conference crown, it does show the fortitude of a team that still wants to play in the face of adversity.
Austin Peay will have a nearly two-week layoff before returning to the field on Sept. 12 against Pittsburgh.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
