The Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Semifinalists were announced by TSSAA on Thursday morning with five honorees being selected in 10 categories.
Finalists will be unveiled by Titans head coach Mike Vrabel and play-by-play announcer Mike Keith on Nov. 22 with a livestream available on the Tennessee Titans website.
The awards ceremony will take place on Wednesday, December 7, at Nissan Stadium.
A committee of statewide sports writers selected winners based on performance in the 2022 regular season. Academics and character were also taken into consideration. High school head coaches and members of the media nominated the finalists.
2022 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Semifinalists
Nashville-area players are in bold.
DIVISION I, CLASS 1A
Kumaro Brown, MASE
Jackson Cassidy, McKenzie
Sam Driggers, Peabody
Isaiah Thomison, Fayetteville
Kamden Wellington, South Pittsburg
DIVISION I, CLASS 2A
Mason Bowman, Monterey
Jacquan Davis, Fairley
Quincy Hamilton, Westview
Joshua Jackson, Tyner
Zech Prince, East Robertson
DIVISION I, CLASS 3A
Jamarion Dowell, Covington
Easton Elliott, Waverly
Jordan Harris, Alcoa
Mark Joseph, Sheffield
Lance Williams, Alcoa
DIVISION I, CLASS 4A
Gabe Borders, Macon County
Juandrick Bullard, East Hamilton
Marcellus Jackson, Fulton
Walker Martinez, Anderson County
Jamari Person, Haywood
DIVISION I, CLASS 5A
De’Sean Bishop, Karns
Malaki Dowell, White County
Brayden Latham, Knoxville West
Jordyn Potts, Powell
Braxton Sharp, Munford
DIVISION I, CLASS 6A
Justin Brown, Blackman
Arion Carter, Smyrna
Kade Hewitt, Oakland
Jack Risner, Blackman
Noah Vaughn, Maryville
DIVISION II, CLASS A
Jared Curtis, Nashville Christian
Kevin Finch, USJ
Ashton Jones, DCA
D.J. Merriweather, Clarksville Academy
Garrett Weekly, Friendship Christian
DIVISION II, CLASS AA
Kaleb Beasley, Lipscomb Academy
Orlando “Boo” Carter, Chattanooga Christian
Brock Glenn, Lausanne
Charlie Robinson, Knoxville Webb
Maureice "Junior" Sherrill, Lipscomb Academy
DIVISION II, CLASS AAA
Max Carroll, Briarcrest
Gabe Fisher, MBA
Carson Gentle, McCallie
Caleb Hampton, Baylor
Marcel Reed, MBA
KICKER OF THE YEAR
Max Gilbert, Lausanne
Oziel Hernandez, Germantown
Reese Keeney, Farragut
Ben Shrewsbury, Daniel Boone
Jacob Taylor, Oakland
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.