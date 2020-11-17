Mr. Football 20
Patterson (Michael Gallagher), Briningstool (Deb Scally), Wade (Joseph Summers)

Five Williamson County-area football players will head to Nissan Stadium next month as finalists for the 2020 edition of the TSSAA's Mr. Football awards. 

Summit quarterback Destin Wade (5A), Ravenwood tight end Jake Briningstool (6A), CPA running back/linebacker Langston Patterson (D-II AA), Father Ryan QB D.C. Tabscott (D-II AAA) and Brentwood Academy kicker Teagan Lenderink (Kicker of the Year) made the list from the semifinalist round. 

The winners will be announced Dec. 8 at Nissan Stadium, with Titans announcer Mike Keith presiding over the 36th edition of the ceremonies. 

He announced the finalists Tuesday morning. 

"We are very appreciative of the Tennessee Titans for their continued support of these awards,” Bernard Childress, Executive Director of the TSSAA, said in a release. “Having the awards presented at Nissan Stadium will provide a very special atmosphere for these outstanding student-athletes.”

Only players, families and coaches will be in attendance this year due to COVID-19 restrictions. 

Wade, Patterson and Lenderink are still in competition right now in the TSSAA playoffs. 

Below is the full list of finalists, courtesy of the TSSAA. 

2020 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Finalists

DIVISION I, CLASS 1A

Hunter Frame, South Pittsburg

Kyler Parker, Moore County

Jared Stone, South Pittsburg

DIVISION I, CLASS 2A

Khalik Ganaway, Peabody

Will Meadows, Meigs County

Luke Myers, South Greene

DIVISION I, CLASS 3A

Anthony Brown, Milan

Grey Carroll, Alcoa

Martino Owens, Pearl Cohn

DIVISION I, CLASS 4A

Troy Parker Hughes, Elizabethton

Rivers Hunt, Hardin County

Bryson Rollins, Elizabethton

DIVISION I, CLASS 5A

Kalib Fortner, Knoxville Central

Prince Kollie, David Crockett

Destin Wade, Summit

DIVISION I, CLASS 6A

Jake Briningstool, Ravenwood

Jalen Hunt, McMinn County

C.J. Taylor, Warren County

DIVISION II, CLASS A

Jon Lewis, DCA

Aaron Smith, Jackson Christian

Griffin Swinea, Davidson Academy

DIVISION II, CLASS AA

James Dunn, CAK

Langston Patterson, CPA

Dietrick Pennington, ECS

DIVISION II, CLASS AAA

B.J. Harris, McCallie

Dallan Hayden, CBHS

D.C. Tabscott, Father Ryan

KICKER OF THE YEAR

Teagen Lenderink, Brentwood Academy

Trey Turk, Oakland

Connor Wood, Lexington

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.