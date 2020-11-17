Five Williamson County-area football players will head to Nissan Stadium next month as finalists for the 2020 edition of the TSSAA's Mr. Football awards.
Summit quarterback Destin Wade (5A), Ravenwood tight end Jake Briningstool (6A), CPA running back/linebacker Langston Patterson (D-II AA), Father Ryan QB D.C. Tabscott (D-II AAA) and Brentwood Academy kicker Teagan Lenderink (Kicker of the Year) made the list from the semifinalist round.
The winners will be announced Dec. 8 at Nissan Stadium, with Titans announcer Mike Keith presiding over the 36th edition of the ceremonies.
He announced the finalists Tuesday morning.
"We are very appreciative of the Tennessee Titans for their continued support of these awards,” Bernard Childress, Executive Director of the TSSAA, said in a release. “Having the awards presented at Nissan Stadium will provide a very special atmosphere for these outstanding student-athletes.”
Only players, families and coaches will be in attendance this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Wade, Patterson and Lenderink are still in competition right now in the TSSAA playoffs.
Below is the full list of finalists, courtesy of the TSSAA.
2020 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Finalists
DIVISION I, CLASS 1A
Hunter Frame, South Pittsburg
Kyler Parker, Moore County
Jared Stone, South Pittsburg
DIVISION I, CLASS 2A
Khalik Ganaway, Peabody
Will Meadows, Meigs County
Luke Myers, South Greene
DIVISION I, CLASS 3A
Anthony Brown, Milan
Grey Carroll, Alcoa
Martino Owens, Pearl Cohn
DIVISION I, CLASS 4A
Troy Parker Hughes, Elizabethton
Rivers Hunt, Hardin County
Bryson Rollins, Elizabethton
DIVISION I, CLASS 5A
Kalib Fortner, Knoxville Central
Prince Kollie, David Crockett
Destin Wade, Summit
DIVISION I, CLASS 6A
Jake Briningstool, Ravenwood
Jalen Hunt, McMinn County
C.J. Taylor, Warren County
DIVISION II, CLASS A
Jon Lewis, DCA
Aaron Smith, Jackson Christian
Griffin Swinea, Davidson Academy
DIVISION II, CLASS AA
James Dunn, CAK
Langston Patterson, CPA
Dietrick Pennington, ECS
DIVISION II, CLASS AAA
B.J. Harris, McCallie
Dallan Hayden, CBHS
D.C. Tabscott, Father Ryan
KICKER OF THE YEAR
Teagen Lenderink, Brentwood Academy
Trey Turk, Oakland
Connor Wood, Lexington
