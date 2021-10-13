Dawson Knox is becoming quite familiar with the Buffalo Bills' red zone option.
The Brentwood Academy alum and NFL tight end is in his third season and is experiencing a bit of a breakout campaign, becoming one of quarterback Josh Allen's favorite targets down low this season.
The Ole Miss product has 5 touchdowns this year so far and 261 receiving yards through five games, and he's just coming off his first 100-yard game with a 117-yard, one touchdown performance against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football.
For tight ends in the NFL, Knox is first in the league right now for receiving touchdowns and sixth in the league for total yards with 261. He's also second in the league with his receiving average with 14.5 yards per catch.
The Bills chose to stick with Knox over pursuing outside help (they were linked to Eagles TE Zach Ertz in the offseason) and it's paying off for the AFC contenders so far this fall.
“There’s always going to be a lot of noise coming from the outside talking about trades for certain players or acquiring different free agents,” said Knox said via ESPN. “But we gotta focus on us, you know? I gotta focus on myself and I’ve gotta get better every day. As soon as I start worrying about what people are saying about the tight end position or the offense, that’s the second you start to slip and lose focus on where you want to be.”
Knox and Allen worked out together in the offseason, ESPN reported, and have found their best chemistry yet this season.
“Whether it be blocking, whether it be pass catching to running routes, he just finds ways to get open,” Allen said to ESPN. “I have supreme trust in this guy right here and he’s only going to continue to get better.”
The two posed for a prom pic to celebrate after a touchdown connection Sept. 26, further showing the camaraderie the two have struck on and off the field.
“The little things you do right start to add up,” Allen said. “[Knox] does everything right throughout the week and it’s awesome to play with him.”
Bills GM Brandon Beane has noticed his former third-round pick's ascension.
"At the end of the year, I thought we did a little bit, Dawson started to get his groove, but it was never where the opposing defense was like, 'Man, we've got to stop their tight ends from going off,’” Beane said of Knox going into 2021.
Being that he is only one of two tight ends on the roster, Knox's rise probably won't stop anytime soon.
Knox will get a chance to play in front of his hometown crowd this Monday night when the Bills visit the Tennessee Titans. Kickoff is at 7:15 p.m.
