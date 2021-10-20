Former Brentwood Academy football star Dawson Knox gave a nod to his alma mater after making a big play on Monday Night football.
Knox, one of the NFL's best tight ends in 2021, completed a two-point conversion pass on a trick play to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen Monday night in a 34-31 loss to the hosting Tennessee Titans.
What's even more impressive about the play is that Knox did so with a fractured hand.
“That’s why we love him," Bills quarterback Josh Allen said of Knox after the QB tried to call off the play because of the TE's injury but Knox denied him.
The former Eagle and current Bill looks like he'll miss some time with the hand injury sustained in that Titans game, though it doesn't look like it'll be for long.
"We'll monitor it and see where it goes," Bills head coach Sean McDermott said of Knox's injury via the team.
"Thank y’all for all the prayers! Will be back very soon," Knox tweeted with a smiling emoji.
Knox had surgery on the injured hand and will likely miss a few weeks.
He had three catches for 25 yards and the completed two-point conversion pass before exiting the game with injury.
The Bills TE mentioned his days as a shot put competitor for BA's track and field team as helping him get the pass off despite being hurt.
"Never thought throwing shotput in high school would help me in the league but here we are," Knox tweeted about the play.
In his third year in the NFL, Knox has 286 receiving yards and 5 touchdowns. He leads the league in TD catches for tight ends so far and is eighth in total yardage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.