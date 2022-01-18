If you're going to have a breakout season, you might be a playoff hero while you're at it.
That's exactly what Brentwood Academy alum Dawson Knox was Saturday as his Buffalo Bills walloped the division rival New England Patriots 47-17 in Buffalo Saturday.
The tight end amassed 89 yards on five catches and two touchdowns early on to lead the Bills in receptions and receiving touchdowns.
Though, Bills quarterback Josh Allen didn't even mean to throw the first touchdown between he and Knox the BA alum's way. It was supposed to be a scrapped play.
“I thought I threw the ball away. [Knox] made an unbelievable play, but I got hit and I got up and I was going back to the huddle,” Allen said (via PFT). “Everybody was celebrating and I had no idea what was going on. I sat down and I was like, ‘What happened?'
“Dawson was in the right place at the right time,” Allen continued. “And made an unbelievable play.”
It worked out in Knox's favor, certainly, as he became the first-ever Buffalo tight end to record two touchdown catches in a playoff game.
He was also the first player in the NFL to have two first-quarter touchdowns in a playoff game since 2017.
After recording 9 touchdowns with his 587 receiving yards this season, Knox also broke the record for touchdown catches in a single season for a tight end for the Bills this past fall.
He tied elite tight ends like Mark Andrews, Travis Kelce and Hunter Henry for first in the NFL for tight end touchdown totals this past season (9), too.
The 2019 third-round pick is clearly separating himself from the pack and is setting himself up for a financial windfall once his contract is up in 2023.
With Saturday's Wild Card victory, Buffalo now packs its bags for a road game with the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend.
Though, as Knox and the 11-6 Bills know, you have to take it week by week.
“We always talk about starting fast and when we get the ball first we want to put seven on the board,” Knox said after the game (via The Bills Wire).
“This league’s just a week-by-week deal, we’ve seen that this year. It’s been a roller coaster of ups and downs, but you’ve got to treat every game with a life of its own,” he continued. “You can’t just assume we’re going to go out and do the same next week, we got to put in the work every single day when we talk about being championship caliber, and that starts tomorrow with the film correcting all the mistakes. And just enjoying the win but at the same time being ready to move on to the next opponent.”
