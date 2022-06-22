Brentwood Academy alum Jalen Ramsey now has a Super Bowl ring, but he's got to heal up before his title defense with the Los Angeles Rams.
Ramsey had shoulder surgery Tuesday, stemming from an injury sustained during the 2021-22 season.
"Ramsey had surgery on his shoulder today," NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport shared. "He played all last season with tears in both shoulders… and he should be ready before the start of the season."
Ramsey himself confirmed the surgery in a selfie.
"ALL IS WELL! God is GREAT! Selfies are my hijas favorite," Ramsey said post-operation in a Tweet in a photo with his daughters.
The All-Pro cornerback was one of the anchors on the Rams' championship-winning defense added longtime Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner and returned CB Troy Hill this offseason. They did lose future Hall of Fame pass rusher Von Miller to the Buffalo Bills, though.
Ramsey had 77 tackles and four interceptions last season, continuing his run of being one of the premiere talents in the NFL at the position.
Though he's not likely to play any preseason games while he recovers, the team opens the season Sept. 8 at home against the Bills.
Fellow Williamson County alum Van Jefferson (Ravenwood) and Ensworth grad Bryce Hopkins join Ramsey as locals on the Rams' roster.
Ramsey also joins Bills tight end Dawson Knox and Philadelphia Eagles pass rusher Derek Barnett as BA alums in the NFL. Woody Baron is in the Canadian Football League.
