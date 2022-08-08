It's been a long road for Battle Ground Academy alum Chico Bennett Jr. to find himself back on a Virginia football field.
After transferring to BGA for his junior and senior seasons after playing at Rock Ridge High School in Ashburn, Virginia, Bennett decided to commit to Georgia Tech to play outside linebacker for the Yellowjackets.
Though, he spent just two years in Atlanta before transferring to his home state of Virginia to play for for the Cavaliers.
Though, injury kept him off the gridiron in 2021 after the former Wildcat tore his ACL.
Now, Bennett will finally get a chance to show Cavs fans what they're going to look out for with their new pass rusher.
"It was exciting, got to knock the rust off," Bennett Jr. told CBS19 in Charlottesville, "I think the direction that we're going in is a pretty positive one, but overall it was exciting to get back out there."
In 2019, he amassed 17 overall tackles in his freshman campaign with Georgia Tech in seven games before going down with a season-ending injury. He totaled 30 tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack in 15 games with the Yellowjackets in two seasons.
Now, after missing the entirety of the 2021 season, he'll have a chance to get back on track after not playing football since the fall of 2020.
"Turn a new page, not necessarily put everything in the past, but I think being able to learn, especially with the injuries it's something to take with you," Bennett Jr. told CBS19 about his recent history, "I think it's good momentum going into this new season."
The senior Bennett should rotate in the Virginia pass rush this fall with redshirt junior Ben Smiley III and graduate transfers Kam Butler and Jack Camper.
UVA defensive ends coach David Slade says the team has been impressed with Bennett in his return.
"Chico, he's a very prideful kid, he wants to do the right things, he takes constructive criticism pretty good, he had a hard time with me in the beginning, but now he's starting to learn me a little bit," Slade told CBS19, "I'm real big on details and small things, but he's receptive, he wants to be good, I think that's part of it. I think he comes out here every day with an agenda and a plan."
To boot, Bennett has already impressed Virginia head coach Tony Elliott.
"He's flashed a little bit this spring," Elliott told CBS19. "He's a guy that's got ability, he's a high character young man, has great leadership qualities and so it's good to see him have some success."
At Virginia, Bennett is joined by Brentwood Academy alum Noah Josey, who projects as the starting right guard for the Cavs this fall. Other locals with the Cavs include former East Nashville wideout Demick Starling and former Cane Ridge defensive tackle Michael Diatta.
Virginia will open the season Sept. 3 at home against Richmond.
