After starting his NFL career on the Bay, Battle Ground Academy alum and quarterback C.J. Beathard will be heading to sunny Florida for his next stop.
Per NFL's Tom Pelissero, Beathard will be signing a two-year contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars worth $5 million plus incentives.
In Jacksonville, he'll most likely backup impending draft pick Trevor Lawrence, the Clemson quarterback who is widely expected to go first overall in the April 2021 NFL Draft to the Jags.
Beathard entered the league in 2017 out of Iowa as a third-round draft pick in San Francisco and has started select games for the 49ers in the past. He was part of San Francisco's 2019 NFC Championship team.
Beathard, whose grandfather Bobby Beathard is a Hall of Fame NFL executive, was Mr. Football for BGA in 2014 in D-II A and took the team to the state game that year.
In Jacksonville, he'll be joining new coach Urban Meyer, who is making the leap to the pros after storied college stops at Florida and Ohio State.
The Jaguars will now have to make a decision about QB Garner Minshew, who is likely to be traded after Beathard's signing.
With his experience (3,469 passing yards, 18 touchdowns, 81.1 passer rating in four seasons), Beathard should be the elder statesman in the Jags quarterback room and serve as a mentor to one of the most lauded college prospects in recent memory.
