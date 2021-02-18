Battle Ground Academy is introducing Legends Youth Leagues to host seasonal football, basketball and soccer leagues that are open to all students in the community.
BGA Legends Youth Leagues will kick off in March with a Flag Football League for students in K-4 and a 7-on-7 Football League for grades 5-8.
“Service to our community is part of the mission of BGA,” said Head of School Will Kesler. “We identified a need for these types of youth activities and, given that we have the facilities and fields to accommodate uses beyond our own teams, we felt this was a way to give back.”
Registration is now open here through March 5 for both football leagues. The leagues are open to groups that want to register as teams or individuals, who will be placed on teams on a space available basis.
Legends Youth Leagues is being managed by Sam Moran. A 2004 alumnus of BGA, Moran also serves as the school’s Athletics Operations Manager and the coach for BGA Middle School’s fifth and sixth grade boys basketball team. He has 12 years of experience coaching and organizing youth sports.
“Through our BGA Legends Youth Leagues, we are committed to creating a competitive atmosphere where area youth can hone their athletic skills while having fun and exhibiting high standards of character and sportsmanship,” said BGA Director of Athletics Fred Eaves.
“Our staff has more than 50 years of combined coaching and training experience. We’re excited to provide the area youth sports community with a new opportunity to engage with one another on the field and court.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.