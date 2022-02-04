Seven Battle Ground Academy seniors signed their letters of intent on Feb. 2, joining two classmates who signed in December.
They are, per a release:
Miller Barnett – Football – Centre College
Zach Flores – Football – Centre College
A.J. McLemore – Football – Birmingham-Southern College
Abby Robertson – Beach Volleyball – The University of North Alabama
Graci Semptimphelter – Basketball – Ohio Wesleyan University
Lane Sutherland – Football – Centre College
Sean Williams – Football – Dartmouth College
“Having nine of our seniors make the commitment to participate in athletics at the next level is a testament to their drive and resilience and the great programs and coaches we have here at BGA,” said Director of Athletics Fred Eaves. “It’s always a proud moment to see our student-athletes playing in college, and we look forward to watching these kids succeed as they move forward.”
These seniors join December signees Jessi Meghreblian (Beach Volleyball, Eckerd College) and Kennedy Price (Women’s Soccer, University of Tennessee-Knoxville) as BGA students signing national letters of intent.
