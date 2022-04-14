Battle Ground Academy quarterback Brett Brown will be the next Williamson County football player to head into the SEC.
Brown shared Thursday that he's committed to join the University of Missouri after graduation in May.
The BGA quarterback will be the next Wildcats signal caller to play at the next level, following recent BGA QB Nick Semptimphelter, who is in the midst of a career with Bucknell.
BGA went 6-6 (2-2) last fall, exiting the playoffs in the second round with a 35-28 loss to Lausanne.
