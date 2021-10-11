In a tough classification like Division II-AA, you’re going to need a guy like Sean Williams.
Williams is a senior running back for the Wildcats who has really been a difference maker the past couple of seasons, averaging around 130 rushing yards per game through eight games this fall.
He has scored 17 touchdowns so far this season and has already eclipsed 1,000 yards rushing on the season.
Even when Williams doesn’t have his best games, he said he always appreciates having a quarterback like Brett Brown that can help pick up the slack.
“It’s been great,” said Williams. “Brett gained a lot of confidence this year. Just knowing that when I’m pass blocking there’s probably gonna be a big play, or if he decides to make a read I know we’re getting a first down.”
Williams is also already getting looked at by a few schools. He already has offers from Eastern Kentucky and Pennsylvania. He gave an idea of what he is looking for in a college football program.
“Right now my dream would be Stanford,” said Williams. “As of now, I’m talking to a lot of Ivy League schools. We’ll see how that goes by the time the season ends.”
After watching Williams, it may be easy as a native of Nashville to make a comparison to Derrick Henry. Although Williams has shown throughout the year that he is a very physical runner, he has shown explosiveness as well.
Williams stated that he doesn’t see himself as Derrick Henry, but another running back that people from Tennessee have come to love. He also compared himself to a defensive player in the NFL.
“I’d say offensively, I’m more like an Alvin Kamara,” said Williams. “Running the ball and stuff like that. Defensively, I’d say I’m like Tyrann Mathieu.”
However, winning teams aren’t all about the players. You need some great coaches too like Jonas Rodriguez. Williams spoke very highly of his head coach, and the person he has helped him become.
“Coach Rod feels like family,” said Williams. “The first year he came it was like, man we’ve got a new coach, how is thing gonna go? Now me and him have really bonded good. I think me and him are very much alike.”
BGA has just two more games left in the season before playoff time. Both are big time district matchups. The Wildcats host FRA on Oct. 22, and travel to Lipscomb Academy on Oct. 29. Williams predicts a state playoff run for his Wildcats.
“I feel like for sure, we could make state,” said Williams. “If we just keep building on what we have now, keep working at practices and making progress, we have a real shot at state.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.