On a chilly night in the quarterfinal round of the Division-II Class AAA division of the TSSAA football playoffs was a matchup that was all too familiar. A year ago Pope John Paul came into Brentwood Academy, winning the game on a field goal. Tonight, the Eagles found a different outcome, winning 38-7.
Things started off with a botched kickoff return that gave the Knights the ball near their own 25-yard line. Nothing would come of that though as it would only begin a night full of three-and-four-and-outs for an offense that never could find its footing, especially after the injury of star quarterback Kenny Minchey.
For Brentwood Academy (9-2) though, the first quarter saw them two touchdowns on the board. BA was showing off their weapons all night, mainly led by sophomore quarterback George MacIntyre and running back Deuce Scott. The two wreaked havoc in the first half in a revenge game that saw BA go into halftime up big 24-0.
Another added point for the Eagles was kicker George Laster, who was able to pin every single kickoff in the end zone to hold the Knights out of their own 20 for the full 48 minutes of play; which is exactly where the second half started off as well.
With another turnover on downs from the Knights on their Eagles 47, the Eagles only needed two more plays to add on to their already large lead tallying it to 31-0.
The Knights did find their way into the end zone late in the 4th quarter, but it was much too late as their hopes for a repeat night from a year ago came up short far too short.
To open the game, the entire Eagles unit came running onto the field through a sign that read, “Night, night, Knights.” And after speaking with both head coach Cody White and MacIntyre about their mindset coming into the game tonight, they gave the same answer — “Win at all costs.”
Brentwood Academy and MacIntyre seemed to steal the air out of Pope John Paul from the beginning of this game, but with this game won their sights are set on next week as they will take on a Baylor squad that is ranked No. 3 in the overall state rankings just ahead of Brentwood Academy at No. 5.
Two of the top teams in the state will lock horns next week in the DII-AAA semifinal matchup at Brentwood Academy's home field at 7 p.m. for what should be an epic battle.
