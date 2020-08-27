With various professional athletes across all sports trying to find ways to improve the world with their influence and resources, Brentwood Academy alum Jalen Ramsey has found a new way to do that in Nashville.
Ramsey, a star NFL cornerback with the Los Angeles Rams, has donated $1 million to Purpose Prep Academy, a school in Nashville, per a release.
"I chose to support Purpose Prep because it is important for for every child to have the opportunity to receive a great education, and the Purpose Prep programs are designed for underprivileged children in my hometown to have access to those services," Ramsey said in a release.
"I believe in its mission and want to help level the playing field since a solid elementary education is the foundation to a successful future."
The release says Ramsey's donated funds will help the school purchase necessary resources and expand its programming.
It cites the school's needs as "additional technology resources to enhance teaching and learning, enrichment opportunities, such as field trips to colleges and cultural centers, and more."
Purpose Prep Academy opened in 2013.
"Unanimously authorized by the Metropolitan Board of Education, Purpose Prep opened its doors to an inaugural class of 90 Kindergarteners in fall 2013," the website's "Our Story" section reads, penned by Founder and Head of School Lagra Newman.
"We are fully enrolled educating students in kindergarten through fourth grade. Purpose Prep is committed to being one of the best elementary public schools in our nation. We will achieve our mission by ensuring every scholar achieves the academic skills, knowledge, and ethical foundation that will set them on the path to college."
Ramsey played his high school football at Brentwood Academy, graduating in 2013.
He played in college at Florida St. before being drafted third overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars traded him to the Rams in fall 2019, where he is poised for a new contract soon.
