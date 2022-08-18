Former Brentwood Academy football standout Luke Knox has died at the age of 22, per the school.
Knox graduated from BA in 2018 and was a junior linebacker playing for Florida International University at the time of his death.
He transferred to the Florida-based school this season after spending a few years with Ole Miss, where he appeared in 23 games.
His older brother Dawson Knox was a star tight end at Ole Miss. He now plays in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills.
"We are incredibly saddened to hear of the passing of Luke Knox," a statement from Brentwood Academy reads. "Luke was a faithful friend, a diligent student, and an ideal teammate. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Knox family and his many loved ones who mean so much to our BA community."
Added BA's football program: "Luke was an incredible teammate and friend. He will be greatly missed."
Fellow Brentwood Academy alum Mike MacIntyre coached Knox at Ole Miss and FIU and spoke to the kind of person Knox was.
"Words cannot express the heartfelt sorrow we feel because of the passing of our teammate and friend, Luke Knox," MacIntyre, the FIU head coach and former Ole Miss defensive coordinator, said in a statement.
"I had the honor of coaching Luke at Ole Miss and at FIU. While I admired his passion for football, his genuine love for his family and teammates is what I will always remember. He had a special way of making everyone around him feel comfortable and confident. Luke's family is special to me, and they will continually be in my heart and in my prayers in this difficult time.
"On behalf of the entire FIU family, I extend sincere condolences to Luke's family and all who loved him."
Bills coach Sean McDermott said Buffalo will rally around Dawson Knox during this difficult time.
"My heart goes out to -- our hearts go out to Dawson and his family during this time," McDermott said (via ESPN). "We're right there with him and supporting him and his family and just tragic news that I woke up to this morning. So we love him, and we support him and just unfortunate news this morning."
FIU says police do not suspect foul play in the death, per ESPN.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time.
